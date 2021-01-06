Lincoln Man Suspected Of Sexually Assaulting Three Children
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 6)–A 49-year-old Lincoln man is behind bars for alleged sexual assaults on three female juveniles.
On Tuesday morning, Lincoln Police arrested Kenneth Farley on suspicion of three counts of first degree sexual assault on a child. According to investigators, Farley is accused of sexually assaulting the three victims between 2008 and 2016, when they were between the ages of 5 and 12, at his home in the 5900 block of South 81st Street.
Police say Farley is a family member of the three victims.