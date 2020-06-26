Lincoln Man Suspected of Sexually Assaulting His Daughter
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 26)–A 44-year-old Lincoln man is accused of sexually assaulting his 13-year-old daughter several time in the past three years. The teen told police Monday that she was assaulted by her father multiple times between 2017 and this year. After further investigation and talking to the father, Lincoln Police had probable cause to arrest him for 1st-degree sexual assault. KFOR News has chosen not to identify the man arrested, in order to protect the child’s identity.