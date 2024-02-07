LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 6)–A concerning video found on a 32-year-old Lincoln man’s phone recently has led to his arrest on suspicion of sexually assaulting a toddler.

According to an arrest affidavit, Lincoln Police were contacted after a video of a toddler being sexually abused was found on Arrlon Walker’s cellphone on Jan. 30. The video depicts Walker abusing the child that’s under the age of two.

Police got the video and arrested Walker on Saturday. Investigators say Walker later confessed to the abuse and admitted to sharing the video online. He’s now charged with third-degree sexual assault of a child, possession of child pornography, child abuse and two other counts. A Lancaster County judge on Tuesday set Walker’s bond at 10% of $2-million.

Walker is expected to be back in court March 12.