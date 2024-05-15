Lincoln Man Sentenced for Sexually Assaulting a Teen

Front side of the Hall of Justice in downtown Lincoln. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 15)–A Lancaster County Judge on Tuesday sentenced a 43-year-old Lincoln man to 49 to 50 years in prison, after he was found guilty of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl last year.

Christopher Hunt was convicted on a single count of attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child after taking a plea deal in April. Hunt was given credit for 189 days served. The sentencing comes after a 15-year-old girl told police she’d been assaulted on June 12, 2023.

Police said Hunt assaulted the girl on multiple occasions from the ages of 10 to 15 between 2017 and 2023. Court records say the last assault occurred on June 10, 2023.