Lincoln Man Sentenced for Sexual Assault, Threats

A Lincoln man was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison Friday for a 2017 assault in which he held a screwdriver to a woman’s neck and threatened to kill her.

According to court documents 47-year-old Jeffrey Green was sentenced to 32-50 years in prison, with credit for the 334 days he’s served. He pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Police arrested Green after a reported sexual assault on Dec. 2, 2017, where he strangled a woman and threatened her with a screwdriver.

The victim, who was 29, told police Green became sexually aggressive with her after he came over and asked for a tour of her house, and she resisted. However, Green grabbed a screwdriver, put it to her neck, and threatened to kill her.

Green continued to be sexually aggressive, the victim reported, but was unsuccessful.

Green then reportedly demanded the victim take a shower, and during this time, Green grabbed a butcher knife and a phone cord.

He proceeded to strangle the victim with the cord, and sexually assault her.