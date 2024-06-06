Lincoln Man Sentenced For Role in 2021 Drug Overdose Cases

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 6)–A 38-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison this week, after he was convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana.

George Weaver, Jr. had sold drugs that his girlfriend had pulled from a Nebraska State Patrol evidence room. Once he’s out of prison, Weaver will undergo eight years of supervised release. Weaver agreed to a plea deal to avoid charges involving at least 35 overdose cases in Lincoln between late July and mid-August 2021. Nine of the overdoses were fatal.

Prosecutors accused Weaver and his girlfriend, 38-year-old Anna Idigima, took the drugs after an audit in 2021 revealed just over $1-million worth of drugs were unaccounted for. Idigima had been employed with the Nebraska State Patrol as an evidence technician. She had worked with the patrol for 14 years up until her firing on Aug. 27, 2021. She was later convicted in her role and sentenced in July 2023 to 21 years and 10 months in prison.