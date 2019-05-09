Lincoln Man Robbed, Assaulted in Back of Uber

A 15-year-old Lincoln man was robbed Wednesday of his Apple Watch and then assaulted in the back of a ride-share vehicle.

The victim said he was meeting up with someone to sell his watch near 46th and Stockwell streets Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. The suspect pulled up to the address in an Uber, when the victim got into the backseat to make the transaction.

Right away, the victim said he noticed the money the suspect was using was fake. When the victim pointed out the alleged Chinese writing on the bills, the suspect punched him and fled the scene – taking the watch with him.

The victim suffered a $400 loss and minor injuries. Lincoln police are working with the ride-share driver and business to identify the suspect.