Lincoln Man Receives 60 to 80-Year Prison Sentence For 2021 Murder

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 27)–It’s 60 to 80 years in prison for a 52-year-old Lincoln man on a conviction of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in the October 2021 death of a 29-year-old man at a home near 26th and Vine.

Brian Adams was sentenced on Monday in Lancaster County District Court. He will be eligible for parole at least 30 years into his sentence, which would put him at about 82-years-old.

Adams was convicted in the death of Trevious Clark, after both men were fighting. Clark hit Adams in the face and Adams retaliated by using a jack handle to hit Clark in the head. Adams then proceeded to stomp on Clark’s head after he fell to the ground, resulting his death.

Adams and his attorney had argued self-defense as justification.