Lincoln Man On Probation Found With Drugs, Ends Up Back In Jail
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 27)–A Lincoln man on probation is accused of having drugs, a gun and cash, when police officers were requested to do a search on Tuesday night.
LPD says Lancaster County Adult Probation asked them to search Kennie Williams, who is on probation and a search is a condition of his release. Officers found 3.5 grams of marijuana, 8 grams of cocaine, plastic bags, $700 cash and drug paraphernalia on Williams. A search of his vehicle led to officers finding two THC cartridges totally 80 milligrams and a .45 caliber handgun.
Williams is now in jail, facing several charges, including possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance and possessing money while violating a drug law.