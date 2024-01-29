Lincoln Man Loses Over a Million Dollars In Crypto-Currency Scam

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 29)–Another reminder to be careful on who you deal with online.

Lincoln Police took a report on Friday about a 74-year-old Lincoln man who had befriended a woman from Chicago online. She apparently had introduced the victim to a website to invest in crypto-currency. Police Captain Todd Kocian says the victim had over $1-million transferred from his bank accounts and he took out a home-equity line of credit for $300,000.

Kocian says the investigation is ongoing and adds that you should be aware of the type of communications you’re having with people online, when it comes to wiring or transferring money. If you aren’t sure about it, check it out to see if it’s legitimate or don’t pursue it.