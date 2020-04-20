      Breaking News
Coronavirus Information & Local Closings

Lincoln Man Killed In Seward County Crash

Apr 20, 2020 @ 1:57pm

MILFORD–(KFOR Apr. 20)–A 20-year-old Lincoln man died in a single vehicle crash early Sunday morning about four miles west of Milford, Seward County Sheriff’s investigators said in a news release on Monday.

Connor Brown was on a motorcycle heading westbound when it veered off the road and into a ditch at Highway 6 and 294th Road, around 12:30am Sunday.  Brown was taken to a Seward hospital, where he was pronounced dead.  Alcohol is not believed to be involved and Brown was wearing a helmet.

Deputies say speed was a factor.

Blaze Events
Megadeth
2 months ago
Vampire Weekend
7 months ago
Insane Clown Posse
2 months ago
Joe Rogan
2 months ago
Coheed & Cambria
3 months ago