Lincoln Man Killed in North Lincoln Crash

Lincoln Police say 37-year-old Andrew O’Brien, of Lincoln, died in a crash in North Lincoln Saturday.

Just after 7 p.m., crews were called to W. Fletcher and Purple Heart Highway on a report of a crash involving one vehicle and a tree.

LPD says O’Brien’s Honda Pilot was traveling at a high rate of speed through the intersection before going through a field and hitting the tree head-on. O’Brien was unconscious with severe injuries when first responders arrived on scene.

O’Brien was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The accident report states a O’Brien was not wearing a seatbelt. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.