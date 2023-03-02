Lincoln Man is Accused of Sexually Assaulting a Child

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 2)–A 32-year-old Lincoln man was charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child this week.

Court documents say the victim told the reporting person that Brandon Ryan had sexually assaulted them multiple times in the past two years. The documents say Ryan had assaulted the victim on 20 separate occasions.

Ryan was arrested on Monday and is currently at the Lancaster County Jail, held on a bond of 10% of $500,000. He’s expected to appear in court by the end of the month.