Lincoln Man In Jail After Meth Was Mailed To His Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR August 19)– Police arrested a 27-year-old man after a box containing more than five pounds of meth was delivered to his home in south Lincoln last Friday (Aug. 16).
A federal search warrant was served last Friday on a box intercepted by the U.S. Postal Service. The package was headed to a home northeast of 40th and Pine Lake Road and contained five separate packages of suspected meth that totaled 5.5 pounds.
Officers arrested 27-year-old Dylan Dahlgren for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Police say the package of meth originated from some place in California.
