Lincoln Man In Jail Accused of Assaulting Pregnant Woman

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 31)–Bond has been set at $1-million against a man accused of assaulting a pregnant woman at his Lincoln home.

According to court records, 29-year-old Ian Toegan is facing seven felony charges, which includes three counts of assault. Court records say a woman called police to do a welfare check on the victim at Toegan’s home near 17th and South last Friday morning. Those court records also say that police indicated Toegan also had access to a gun. Once police got into the home, they found the woman with bruises on her face, hit with a belt, withheld her from food and forced her to take a cold shower.

Court documents also say the victim, who is 35 weeks pregnant, reported Toegan choked her to where she was almost dead. He allegedly made her jump off an ice chest at gunpoint, hoping she would miscarry. The woman was hospitalized and had an emergency C-section. The procedure went well, according to documents.

The next hearing for Toegan won’t be until December. The woman has obtained a protection order against him. A judge says Toegan would need to post $100,000 of the $1-million bond to get out of jail.