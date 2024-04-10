Lincoln Man Hit By Semi Truck Dies From His Injuries

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 10)–A Lincoln man critically hurt after he was hit by a semitruck early Saturday morning on Interstate 80 west of NW 48th Street died Monday evening from his injuries.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says 25-year-old Bryan Martinez was walking in the middle of the interstate shortly after 5:30am Saturday when he was hit by the semi. Houchin says deputies found Martinez’ vehicle in the area of where he was hit and believe he either had run out of gas or was having car trouble.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin confirmed today the Lincoln man hit by a semi on Interstate 80 west of NW 48th Street early Saturday morning had passed away on Monday evening. -KFOR News pic.twitter.com/HoDr6YinVA — KFOR Radio (@KFORRADIO) April 10, 2024

Toxicology results are pending because Houchin said investigators believe Martinez was under the influence alcohol, based on evidence of alcohol bottles found in his car. The driver of the semi, a 62-year-old woman from Colorado, was not hurt and investigators are not planning to cite her at this time.