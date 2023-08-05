Lincoln Man Has Life Threatening Injuries After Late Night Motorcycle Accident

(KFOR Lincoln August 5, 2021) A 56 year old Lincoln was seriously injured after his 2006 Honda motorcycle collided with a 2008 Dodge Ram pickup Friday night in Northeast Lincoln. Lincoln Police Lieutenant Jon Armstrong told KFOR News, LPD and LFR units responded to the accident at around 8:15 pm . According to the investigation, witnesses said the motorcycle violated the stop sign for east-bound traffic and collided with the northbound pickup driven by a 68-year-old man from Winside, NE in the intersection of North 63rd and Judson. Lincoln Fire and Rescue transported the motorcyclist to an area hospital with life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.