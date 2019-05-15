Lincoln Man Dies In New Mexico

Authorities have released the name of a Nebraska man who was killed in New Mexico earlier this week. New Mexico State Police say the victim was 30-year-old Stuart Gordon of Lincoln. His name was released Wednesday after his relatives were notified of his death.

New Mexico State Police say 39-year-old Jo Hill is jailed without bond on suspicion of murder.

The Magdalena, New Mexico Marshals Office was dispatched Monday afternoon to the High Country Lodge about a gunshot victim. Gordon was pronounced dead at the scene and State Police were brought in to investigate. Their investigation determined that Hill and Gordon got into a physical altercation in the parking lot of the lodge. Hill then reportedly shot the victim.

It was unclear Wednesday if Hill has a lawyer able to comment on his behalf yet.

