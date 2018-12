Police are investigating a drug overdose death at a south Lincoln apartment.

Officers were called Monday evening to the 4600 block of Briarpark Drive, about a 20-year-old man that was unresponsive.

Captain Jake Dilsaver told KFOR News search warrant found several narcotics, including heroin, marijuana and marijuana wax. No other details were available.

