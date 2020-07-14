Lincoln Man Dies After Being Stabbed Following A Fight Monday Night
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 14)–A 37-year-old Lincoln man is dead, after he was stabbed during a fight Monday night near 14th and “D” Street, police said on Tuesday morning.
Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said Jeremy Lane was pronounced dead at a Lincoln hospital. He says Lane was unresponsive and police officers tried to revive him before he was taken to the hospital by LFR. Chief Bliemeister says investigators are reviewing video that may have captured the incident.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.