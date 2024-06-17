Lincoln Man Convicted of Shooting at Caseworkers Sentenced on Monday

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 17)–The Lincoln man that was found guilty of shooting at two workers from the Department of Health and Human Services last September has been sentenced to 25 to 42 years in prison.

Brent Lopez was sentenced Monday morning for first-degree assault, attempt of a Class II felony and two counts of using a firearm to commit a felony. Lopez shot at two case workers just days after a Sept. 24, 2023 incident at the Air Park Recreation Center, where he worked. Lopez got into a fight with some teenagers at the rec center, which was caught on camera, that led to him losing his job and being cited on two counts of misdemeanor assault.

Then on Sept. 26, 2023, Lincoln Police were sent to Lopez’ home near 7th and “Y” Streets to do a child welfare check. Officers checked things out and left. It was shortly before 4pm when two caseworkers from DHHS showed up to the home and shots were fired.

One of the case workers, a 28-year-old man, was wounded in his leg with a single shot. The other worker was not hurt. Both workers had their badges on and neither were armed.