Lincoln Man Charged with Possession, Child Abuse After Doing Heroin While Watching Children

A 31-year-old man is in jail after overdosing on heroin while watching his fiance’s children Monday evening.

Lincoln Police say Joshua Prusa was arrested after the two children notified neighbors near 4600 Briarpark Drive that they couldn’t wake him up. Police arrived to the apartment complex just after 6:30 p.m. and forced entry into the apartment’s bathroom, where they found Prusa conscious and breathing.

“In the bathroom with him was a digital scale, a lighter, and a spoon with suspected heroin,” LPD Officer Angela Sands said.

Prusa was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and cited with child abuse. Police recovered less than a gram of heroin, 11 grams of marijuana, and 5 grams of marijuana wax in the apartment.

