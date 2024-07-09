Lincoln Man Charged in Stolen Vehicle, Drug Case

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 9)–A Lincoln man, who was caught with drugs and stolen vehicle, is facing several felony charges, after he allegedly fled a traffic stop last Thursday at Cornhusker Highway and Superior Street.

According to a court documents, a Nebraska State Trooper chased the vehicle allegedly driven by 28-year-old Zachary Douglas, but stopped the pursuit due to safety concerns. Investigators later found out the car was stolen out of Milford.

On Friday, a trooper found the vehicle unoccupied in the area of 16th and Knox in north Lincoln and it had a sawed-off double-barrel shotgun inside. When backup arrived, investigators saw movement in a second-story window of an apartment. Douglas was seen running out of the apartment and soon captured. Investigators found two bags of meth on Douglas, along with some pills in an unmarked bottle.

Douglas has been charged with six felonies, including theft and possession of meth. He’s due back in court on August 13.