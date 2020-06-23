Lincoln Man Breaks Windows Causing Thousands of Dollars in Damage
(KFOR NEWS June 23, 2020) Sunday evening around 9 p.m., police officers were dispatched to Nebraska Ballet and Theater on O Street. A passerby told police they saw a man breaking windows.
LPD said 4 window panes were broken, causing $4,000 in damage. Officers saw a man matching the witness description. He was throwing rocks at Eakes Office Solutions, also on O Street, breaking 6 windows, for a damage total of $6,000.
When officers approached the man, he came near them with his fists up and tried pushing officers into traffic. Officers said he was being violent and the man was tased.
39 year old, David Hefner, was arrested and was taken to the hospital because the taser was deployed. Hefner faces two counts of felony criminal mischief charges.
READ MORE: Unemployment benefits extended