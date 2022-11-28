Lincoln Man Arrested Related to October Larceny Case

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 28)–A 31-year-old Lincoln man is in jail facing felony theft by deception regarding an October 23 larceny case in a neighborhood southeast of 70th and Old Cheney.

On Monday morning, Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka told KFOR News Gary Winchel was tracked down in the area of 29th and “P” around 11:15pm Sunday. About $3,300 worth of fraudulent charges were made on a credit card taken in the larceny case. Winchel was identified in follow-up work done by officers at several stores across Lincoln.

Captain Hubka says there are other ongoing investigations into Winchel’s activities, so more charges could be coming.