Lincoln Man Arrested In Domestic Assault Case at Pawnee Lake

LANCASTER COUNTY–(KFOR May 26)–Deputies arrested a 24-year-old Lincoln man, after he allegedly punched his 24-year-old girlfriend several times in the face on Wednesday night before taking off from their camper at Pawnee Lake.

However, someone saw Cameron Linderman on Thursday morning in a woman’s restroom at the lake and called for help. Lancaster County Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says deputies saw Linderman swim across the lake and hid in some trees.

Houchin says Linderman was bitten by a K-9 and was checked out at a hospital before going to jail for 3rd-degree domestic assault.