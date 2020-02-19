Lincoln Man Arrested, Found With Meth And Multiple Large Knives
LINCOLN-(KFOR Feb. 19)-A Lincoln man found with meth and multiple large knives was arrested on Tuesday night.
According to police, officers contacted 29-year-old Brendan Frey in the area of 10th and Washington. During the conversation, Frey got out of his vehicle and the officer saw a large knife and a metal throwing knife in the car.
When the officer asked Frey about the knives, he ran, police said. He was tackled in the street, and after a struggle in the middle of the road, was taken into jail.
Four knives with four-inch blades or longer were found, along with a plastic bag containing meth, paraphernalia, and multiple prescription pills in the vehicle.
