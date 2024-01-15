Lincoln Man Arrested For Vandalizing Vehicles With Skid Loader

LINCOLN—(KFOR Jan. 14)—A 36-year-old Lincoln man has been arrested after he allegedly vandalized several vehicles, including a police cruiser, at some southeast Lincoln businesses on Sunday afternoon.

Lincoln Police say officers were called around 2:30pm Sunday to the U-Stop east of 70th and Pine Lake Road, where a man was on a skid loader owned by his employer and was transported by him using a company-owned truck and trailer. Police say Samuel Peyrot was seen vandalizing vehicles in that parking lot and later caught on camera doing the same thing at the Home Depot parking lot off of 70th and Nebraska Parkway.

Just the average Home Depot experience. pic.twitter.com/qQGrnblbzG — Jeff McRichards (@JeffMcRichards) January 14, 2024

As officers arrived at the Home Depot parking lot, they saw Peyrot turn the skid loader toward a cruiser and rammed into it, while an officer was inside. The officer managed to get out and pulled out his service gun but never fired it. The suspect, later identified as Peyrot, complied with commands to get out of the skid loader and was taken into custody.

Peyrot was arrested for second-degree assault on an officer and criminal mischief. LPD says mulitiple vehicles were damaged and one man inside a damaged truck had minor injuries. Two nearby businesses also suffered exterior damage from the skid loader.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have additional information on this incident, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.