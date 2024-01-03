Lincoln Man Arrested For Threats, Using Explosives Outside Woman’s Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 3)–A 52-year-old Lincoln man is accused of committing several felony related offenses for having explosives and making terroristic threats, after remnants of an explosive were found late Tuesday morning outside a 46-year-old woman’s home near 23rd and “B.”

According to Captain Todd Kocian, the woman reported she heard at first was a gunshot but found Travis Dillon outside. He allegedly detonated what she thought was dynamite before he took off. Officers found some discoloration on the concrete and debris from what looked like fireworks.

More than a half-hour after the incident, Captain Kocian said Dillon was tracked down at his home and taken into custody. Investigators also found what looked like a six-inch homemade explosive device in his vehicle.

Dillon was arrested for using explosives to commit a felony, terroristic threats, possession of a destructive device and using explosives to kill or injure any person.