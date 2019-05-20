Lincoln Man Arrested For Threatening to “Kill Everyone”

KFOR NEWS May 20, 2019 On Sunday evening, May 19th, at approximately 9:30 PM, Lincoln police officers responded to a call for service regarding a weapons violation in progress. Residents in the 3600 block of X Street reported 29-year-old Jonathan Gouty was threatening to kill everyone with a rifle. One victim observed Gouty loading ammunition into a rifle while verbalizing these threats. The victims further indicated Gouty then left walking down the nearby bike path with the rifle. Gouty was located by officers in the area and initially fled on foot. Officers ultimately located and arrested Gouty, after which they found the rifle he had been carrying near the residence of the original report. The 30-06 rifle was found to be reported stolen from a vehicle in October 2017 in Lincoln. Gouty was arrested for Terroristic Threats, Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm due to a previous CCW conviction.

