A Lincoln man was arrested on felony terroristic threat charges after sending Facebook messages to another man.

The victim said 29-year-old Alex Needy kept sending him messages saying Needy was going to run him over with his truck.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz told KFOR News some of the messages included threats such as,”I would hide if I was you,” and “I hope you can run faster than my 700 horse-power truck can drive.”

Needy told police the victim was having an affair with his girlfriend.