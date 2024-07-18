Lincoln Man Arrested For Stealing Drugs From Shooting Scene

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 17)–Lincoln Police on Tuesday arrested a 25-year-old man suspected of taking drugs from the scene of a shooting on July 5 outside the Russ’s Market at Coddington and West “A” Streets.

Jose Reyes is accused of taking marijuana from the truck of 25-year-old Francisco Alvis, who was shot and later died from his wounds. Alvis was found about a mile away after the shooting.

An arrest affidavit says surveillance video showed Reyes pulling up in his truck next Alvis’ and left after the shooting, but returned and took the marijuana. The suspect in the shooting, 20-year-old Ge’Auvieon Crayton, was arrested for first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Meanwhile, Reyes was arrested for possession with intent to distribute marijuana.