Lincoln Man Arrested For Several Offenses During Friday Traffic Stop

WAVERLY–(KFOR Aug. 12)–A traffic stop for speeding ends up leading to a search of a Lincoln man’s truck and his arrest early Friday night.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin on Monday said that deputies pulled over a truck driven by 37-year-old Ryan Day along westbound Interstate 80 near the Waverly exit. A check of Day’s driver’s license revealed it was revoked, plus he had two active misdemeanor warrants in Lancaster County.

Houchin said the deputy got Day out of the truck and asked him if there were any weapons inside. Day admitted to having a handgun and a search of the truck found a .22-caliber revolver with five live rounds and one spent round. A methamphetamine pipe was found in the door pocket on the driver’s side.

Day was arrested on several charges, including possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon without disclosure, carrying a firearm during the commission of a felony, driving under revocation, unlawful display of plates and having no valid registration.