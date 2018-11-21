Lincoln Man Arrested For Having Stolen Gun During Traffic Stop

A traffic stop early Tuesday morning in northeast Lincoln leads to a stolen gun and drugs being recovered and a 20-year-old man sent off to jail.

Lincoln Police Officer Angela Sands says an officer near 48th and Holdrege saw a car with no headlights on around 1am. Robert Solis was pulled over and officers soon found out he had a suspended license, which means his car had to be towed.

Officer Sands says Solis was grabbing his belongings out of the car, when an officer smelled marijuana and looked around inside. A handgun was found under the driver’s seat. It was reported stolen out of Amarillo, Texas. Plus, more than 24 grams of pot, a scale, THC wax residue and several pipes were found.

Solis was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm and cited for several other offenses, including driving during revocation, driving with no headlights on after dark, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.