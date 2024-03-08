Lincoln Man Arrested For Another DUI Following Thursday Crash

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 8)–Lincoln Police arrested a man suspected of his third DUI in less than a month, after they were called to a crash late Thursday night at 27th and Fairfield.

According to Captain Todd Kocian, Eric Grenemeier was found slumped over the wheel and appeared to be asleep. Officers smelled alcohol and Grenemeier has his blood-alcohol tested at .427, more than five times the legal limit. Grenemeier was arrested for DUI back on February 12 and on Wednesday.

Grenemeier was arrested for DUI and cited for several other traffic offenses.