104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Lincoln Man Arrested for Alleged Threats Made Toward Neighbors

June 3, 2024 1:24PM CDT
Share
Lincoln Police Cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
Kevin Russell (Courtesy of Lancaster County Corrections)

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 3)–An ongoing dispute escalated on Friday afternoon, when a 40-year-old man allegedly made threats toward his neighbors near 30th and “F” Streets.

Lincoln Police Public Information Manager Erika Thomas says Kevin Russell apparently threatened his neighbors with a pump-action shotgun from his front porch. Russell was arrested for two counts each of terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

No one was hurt.

Blaze Events