Lincoln Man Arrested for Alleged Threats Made Toward Neighbors

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 3)–An ongoing dispute escalated on Friday afternoon, when a 40-year-old man allegedly made threats toward his neighbors near 30th and “F” Streets.

Lincoln Police Public Information Manager Erika Thomas says Kevin Russell apparently threatened his neighbors with a pump-action shotgun from his front porch. Russell was arrested for two counts each of terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

No one was hurt.