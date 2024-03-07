Lincoln Man Arrested Following Tuesday Pursuit

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 6)–The Nebraska State Patrol late Tuesday afternoon arrested a Lincoln man, after he led troopers on a chase with a motorcycle he was riding from Lincoln down to Adams in northeastern Gage County.

According to the Patrol, a trooper saw a motorcycle speeding along Highway 77 in west Lincoln, where a traffic stop was attempted at the West Van Dorn exit. The motorcycle split between several vehicles that were stopped at a red light and fled eastbound on Van Dorn, which led to a pursuit. After about 45 minutes, the motorcycle stopped south of Adams.

The motorcyclist, 19-year-old Jack Henry of Lincoln, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving on a revoked license, no motorcycle license and several other traffic violations, before he was put in the Lancaster County Jail.