Lincoln Man Arrested Following Tuesday Night Shootout at Convenience Store

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 3)–New information was released on Wednesday morning from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office regarding a shootout between a 45-year-old Lincoln man with police Tuesday night at the Casey’s General Store near NW 12th and West Cornhusker.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin said Michael Glaser was wounded in the shootout, taken to a Lincoln hospital for treatment of non-life threatening wounds before being released and taken to jail. Houchin described the injuries to Glaser’s upper chest and forehead as “very minor.” Glaser was arrested on suspicion of two counts of false imprisonment, use of a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of second-degree assault on an officer.

Glaser showed up to the Casey’s just before 8:30pm Tuesday looking for an employee but she wasn’t working. Lincoln Police Chief Michon Morrow on Tuesday night indicated the suspect (Glaser) walked into the convenience store and put a firearm on the counter. There were three employees at the store and no customers. One of the employees managed to contact the police department.

Upon police arrival, Glaser allegedly fired a round at an officer. Chief Morrow confirmed the officer was unharmed and returned fire, with additional officers quickly joining the scene.

During the incident, one employee was able to leave the store, while the other two barricaded themselves in a back room. Chief Morrow said that officers attempted to establish communication with Glaser before he fired additional shots at them. In response, officers returned fire, wounding Glaser.

Houchin says a search warrant was served at Glaser’s home near 27th and “A” Street and investigators found a short shotgun, which could lead to another charge.

The investigation is still ongoing.