Lincoln Man Arrested Following Ongoing Drug Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 9)–A 21-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, after the Lincoln Police Gang Unit on Wednesday afternoon served a warrant at an apartment, as part of an ongoing drug investigation and found marijuana, cash and a gun.

LPD Sgt. Chris Vollmer said when the warrant was served in the 8500 block of College Park Road, investigators found three vials of THC wax, just over 15 grams of marijuana, packaging used to distribute marijuana, $758 cash, a pharmaceutical drug, along with a 12-gauge shotgun, which was reported stolen in Lincoln back in March 2020.

Also found was a Kel-Tec 5.56 caliber rifle that was also reported stolen out of Custer County, Missouri in December 2017. Sgt. Vollmer says Terrell Jones was arrested for possession of a firearm with a felony drug violation, possession of a controlled substance and having money during a drug violation. Jones was also with intent to deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.

The apartment is located next to Southeast Community College at 8800 “O” Street.