Lincoln Man Arrested Following Crash and Pursuit

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 27)–A 62-year-old Lincoln man is behind bars, after leading State Troopers on a pursuit following a hit and run crash in north Lincoln late Sunday afternoon.

The State Patrol says a trooper was at 27th and I-80 when he saw what appeared to be two vehicles that had collided and after talking to both drivers, one of them, Donald Roth, took off and started a pursuit. Speeds reached over 100 mph and ended in a field off of 40th and Mill Road where Roth’s vehicle crashed into some farm equipment.

Roth was taken to a Lincoln hospital for minor injuries, then released and put into the Lancaster County Jail for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, criminal mischief and driving under a 15-year license revocation.