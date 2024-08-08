Lincoln Man Arrested Following Alleged Kidnapping In Waverly

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 8)-A Lincoln man was arrested Tuesday after the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an attempted kidnapping in Waverly, according to Chief Deputy Ben Houchin.

At about 1:30 p.m., deputies were called to a residence Near North 141st and Kenilworth streets in Waverly on an attempted child abduction of a 9-year-old girl. The girl was outside riding her bicycle and told her mother she had noticed a vehicle circling her. The 9-year-old also said the man flashed money at her as he drove past her.

Eventually, the man stopped, got out, opened the trunk of his car, and tried to get the girl to look inside. The girl became fearful and ran into her home and locked the door. 66-year-old Ricky Muldoon of Lincoln, was found driving a vehicle matching the description in the area where the crime was reported.

Muldoon is a registered sex offender. He was arrested on suspicion of child enticement and taken to the Lancaster County jail.