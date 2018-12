A 20 year old Lincoln man is in the Seward County Jail after a traffic chase. A Seward County Deputy tried to stop 20 year old William Wade near the Milford Exit shortly before Noon Monday. Wade refused to stop, however, and headed into Seward County. After a 25 minute chase, he ran into a ditch near First and Rokeby Road while trying to avoid stop sticks. Wade was taken to the Seward County Jail on a long list of traffic charges, and driving with a revoked license.