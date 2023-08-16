Lincoln Man Apprehended Following a Tuesday Afternoon Pursuit

EMERALD–(KFOR Aug. 16)–State troopers say a 42-year-old Lincoln man is in custody following a pursuit in western Lancaster County late Tuesday afternoon.

In a news release to KFOR News, the Nebraska State Patrol said they were contacted by Seward County Sheriff’s officials about a stolen vehicle heading eastbound toward Lincoln. A trooper saw the stolen SUV heading east on Highway 6 or West “O” Street near Emerald. The SUV fled from an attempted traffic stop, drove through the yard of a home, hit a fence and fled south into a cornfield. The patrol says the SUV lost control about a half-mile away while crossing a driveway in the field.

After the SUV stopped, the driver took off and a K-9 unit tracked David Ruhl hiding among several hay bales. Ruhl was being treated at a Lincoln hospital. Once he’s released, he will be taken to jail for flight to avoid arrest, obstructing a police officer, criminal mischief and theft.

More charges are pending in Seward County.