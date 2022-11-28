Lincoln Man Accused of Unlawful Intrusion After Sneaking Phone into a Bathroom

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 28)–A man has been accused of unlawful intrusion, after he allegedly recorded his roommate in a bathroom while she was showering.

According to Lincoln Police, the victim, a 22-year-old woman, had found an iPhone on a shelf in her bathroom and it was recording her in the shower. The victim grabbed the phone, found that it was still recording and still had previous recordings of her in the bathroom.

The phone belongs to 24-year-old Austin Giles, who gave officers to have consent to officers to look over his phone. Investigators found about 18 similar videos, dating back to August.

Giles was cited for unlawful intrusion and put in jail.