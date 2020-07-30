Lincoln Man Accused of Threatening Woman Following Bar Disturbance
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 30)–Lincoln Police arrested a 47-year-old man for terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony, after he allegedly used a knife to threaten a 41-year-old woman that led to a crash near 1st and Fairfield early Thursday morning.
Officer Erin Spilker says the victim broke up a fight between another woman and Paul Keating at a bar, before driving Keating home. The victim told officers that Keating grabbed the wheel and forced the vehicle off the road, causing to crash.
The woman only had minor cuts from the knife, according to Spilker. Keating was arrested after he was seen walking with the knife. Spilker says what caused Keating to be aggressive at the bar was he was being denied any more drinks because he was too drunk.
Witnesses reported to police that they kept seeing Keating throwing a knife into the wall at the bar.