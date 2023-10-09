Lincoln Man Accused of Stealing Ambulance From Council Bluffs Hospital

OMAHA–(KFOR Oct. 9)–Omaha Police arrested a 29-year-old Lincoln man, after he allegedly stole an ambulance in Council Bluffs and led authorities in Iowa and Nebraska during a pursuit that ended in far northwest Omaha on Saturday morning.

Austin Risor is suspected of stealing the ambulance from a Council Bluffs hospital and as he drove back over into Nebraska, Omaha Police pursued it, until a stop stick stopped the ambulance. At least one accident was caused by the chase.

Risor was arrested on a hit and run charge, along with theft by receiving and flight to avoid arrest. He also had a warrant for absconding work release. Risor is also facing a theft charge in Iowa.