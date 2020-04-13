Lincoln Man Accused Of Hitting Another Man For Unknown Reason
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 13)–An assault just before 9pm Saturday in the 1800 block of South 9th Street, where a 59-year-old man was hit with a ceramic ashtray and got knocked out. Lincoln Police say according to the victim and witnesses, a man later identified as 46-year-old Billie Schmidt had been drunk and got upset for no reason. Police say Schmidt took the ashtray and hit the victim before leaving. The victim suffered a laceration on his forehead and his injury was not life-threatening. Police say they later found Schmidt at a home in the area of 18th and “B” shortly after 3pm Sunday. Schmidt was arrested for 2nd-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.