Lincoln Man Accused Of False Imprisonment, Strangulation Of Girlfriend

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 19)–A 50-year-old Lincoln woman was able to get help from staff members at the Ambassador during a visit on Monday, telling them to call for help after being choked and held captive by her 47-year-old boyfriend on Sunday at their home near 44th and “M”.
Lincoln Police say the woman was with Shawn Robins visiting his daughter going through rehab at the Ambassador. She managed to get away at some point to get help. Police showed up and arrested Robins for strangulation, terroristic threats and first-degree false imprisonment.
Police say Robins was apparently upset at his girlfriend, thinking she was cheating on him.