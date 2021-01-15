Lincoln Man Accused of Child Abuse, After Infant Son Was Found With Head Injuries
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 15)–Lincoln Police are investigating a child abuse case, after staff at an area hospital reported it on Thursday afternoon.
According to Officer Erin Spilker, a 3-month-old child was brought to the hospital by her mother, who said she came home and found the baby had a head injury after being cared for by her father, 20-year-old Malcom Lofton. Tests showed the baby had facial and head injuries, as well as a bleeding on the brain. The baby has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.
Investigators contacted Lofton at his home and was brought in for questioning. Investigators discovered that Lofton was responsible for causing the injuries to his baby and was arrested for felony child abuse.