Lincoln Man Accused Of Burglarizing Downtown Bar
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 10)–A 43-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, accused of stealing money during a burglary on Jan. 6 at a downtown bar.
The owner of Shotguns near 13th and “P” told police when he was going into work that morning, he saw a man, later identified as Ryan Wiess, leaving the bar. Turns out, a company that delivers alcohol to the bar unintentionally left the key in the door on Jan. 5, providing opportunity for Wiess to get inside.
Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vigil says surveillance video showed a man inside the bar leaving with a handful of cash. Then later that evening, the owner called police again after seeing Wiess in front of the bar. Officers found most of the stolen money and a key to the front door on Wiess.
Wiess was arrested for burglary.